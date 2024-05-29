Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) PT at $91.13

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.13.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th.

SIMO opened at $77.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $189.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Motion Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 113.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 183.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 76.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,788 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

