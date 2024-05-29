Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0442 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One Ankr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $442.12 million and $19.20 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ankr has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00009588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011591 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,947.50 or 0.99972336 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00011909 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.95 or 0.00111753 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003799 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04521171 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $15,638,430.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.