Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Trading Up 1.9%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.93 and last traded at $29.75. 297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Antofagasta Trading Up 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. Its mines produce copper cathodes and copper concentrates; and molybdenum, gold, and silver by-products. The company also has exploration projects in various countries.

