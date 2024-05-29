Aquaron Acquisition (NASDAQ:AQUNU) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AQUNU – Get Free Report) was down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.89 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 288% from the average daily volume of 541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Aquaron Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Aquaron Acquisition Company Profile

Aquaron Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on operating businesses in the new energy sector.

