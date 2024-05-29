Ardor Hits Market Capitalization of $101.02 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $101.02 million and $5.73 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.58 or 0.00054060 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00018010 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00012814 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007580 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000995 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

