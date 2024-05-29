Argo Blockchain (ARBK) versus The Competition Financial Contrast

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) is one of 107 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Argo Blockchain to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Blockchain $50.56 million -$35.03 million -2.53 Argo Blockchain Competitors $2.65 billion $385.89 million 4.17

Analyst Ratings

Argo Blockchain’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain. Argo Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Argo Blockchain and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Blockchain 0 2 1 0 2.33 Argo Blockchain Competitors 434 1625 2456 75 2.47

Argo Blockchain presently has a consensus price target of $2.23, suggesting a potential upside of 60.67%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 5.23%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Blockchain and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Blockchain -54.06% -4,172.69% -35.97% Argo Blockchain Competitors -90.79% -132.80% -20.95%

Risk and Volatility

Argo Blockchain has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain’s competitors have a beta of 5.40, meaning that their average share price is 440% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Argo Blockchain competitors beat Argo Blockchain on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.