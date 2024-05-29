Ark (ARK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $150.72 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $150.72 million and $5.66 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001238 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001428 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000898 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002377 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,132,098 coins and its circulating supply is 181,131,982 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.