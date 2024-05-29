ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 3%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 119.05 and last traded at 121.23. 4,181,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 13,477,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at 124.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of ARM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ARM from $100.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 93.48.

ARM Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is 114.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is 97.38.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported 0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.30 by 0.06. The firm had revenue of 928.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 865.94 million. ARM had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the 1st quarter worth $726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $3,425,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARM by 198.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARM during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ARM by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

