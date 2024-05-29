Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.43 and last traded at $11.43. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.97.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

