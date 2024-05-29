Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,066,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188,289 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 1.24% of Alkermes worth $57,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes Stock Performance

ALKS opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Alkermes declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Alkermes

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 10,417 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $292,717.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alkermes

(Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.