Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $75,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock opened at $125.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $133.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.12, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

