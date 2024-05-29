Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $35.05 Million Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,807 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $35,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $424,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 39,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. William Blair raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

CHKP opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $121.85 and a 12-month high of $168.82.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The firm had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

