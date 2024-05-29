Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $37.85 Million Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680,094 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.75% of Bilibili worth $37,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,043,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,167,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 40,523 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the third quarter worth approximately $417,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BILI shares. Barclays raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bilibili from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Bilibili from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:BILI opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.80. Bilibili Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 21.41% and a negative return on equity of 25.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

