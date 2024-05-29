Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $47.56 Million Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,571,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,594 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.81% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $47,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.67. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGM. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research raised Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.11.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

