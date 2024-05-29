Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Increases Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,556 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.12% of Sysco worth $43,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sysco by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $62.24 and a 52-week high of $82.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.35. The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.10.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

