Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 2,300 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $50,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC opened at $93.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

