Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,444 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 274,387 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in FedEx were worth $67,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FDX opened at $247.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $213.80 and a twelve month high of $291.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.90.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.69 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on FedEx from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on FedEx from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.74.

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total value of $102,373.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,600.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773 in the last three months. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

