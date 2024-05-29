Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) versus LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Critical Analysis

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Astera Labs and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astera Labs N/A N/A N/A LightPath Technologies -19.72% -18.97% -12.16%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astera Labs 0 0 11 0 3.00 LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Astera Labs and LightPath Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Astera Labs currently has a consensus price target of $86.09, indicating a potential upside of 24.97%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.77%. Given LightPath Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Astera Labs.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Astera Labs and LightPath Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astera Labs $163.39 million 65.65 N/A N/A N/A LightPath Technologies $32.78 million 1.54 -$4.05 million ($0.18) -7.22

Astera Labs has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies.

Summary

Astera Labs beats LightPath Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other sectors. The company sells its products directly to customers in Europe and Asia. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

