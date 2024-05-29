Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of Atlas Energy Group, LLC (OTCMKTS:ATLS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Atlas Energy Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 223,600 shares.
Atlas Energy Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.
Atlas Energy Group Company Profile
Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Energy Group
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- What is Naked Short Selling? A Complete Overview
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Energy Sector Dip Presents a Compelling Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- The Rate Cut Party is Postponed, Not for These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.