AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Trading Down 5.6%

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.36 and last traded at $21.40. 96,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 697,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -26.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.52.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $108.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $60,621.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,680.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total value of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,065.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,616 shares of company stock worth $504,932. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 57,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,237 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

