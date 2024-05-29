AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,219.00

AVEVA Group plc (LON:AVV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,219 ($41.11) and traded as high as GBX 3,219 ($41.11). AVEVA Group shares last traded at GBX 3,219 ($41.11), with a volume of 0 shares.

AVEVA Group Trading Up 9,900.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,219 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £9.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -154.76.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

