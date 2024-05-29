Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

AVGR opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.22. Avinger has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The medical device company reported ($3.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($4.57). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

