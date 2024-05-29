B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (BOSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 30th. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.05%.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BOSC stock opened at $2.83 on Wednesday. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.39 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $16.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Company Profile

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

