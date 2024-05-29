B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Up 125.1% in May

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the April 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RILYN opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $22.79.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 ( NASDAQ:RILYN Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

