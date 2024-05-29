B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN) Short Interest Up 125.1% in May

B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 (NASDAQ:RILYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, a growth of 125.1% from the April 30th total of 50,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of RILYN opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.05. B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 has a 52 week low of $13.69 and a 52 week high of $22.79.
B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50 Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About B. Riley Financial, Inc. – 6.50
b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.
