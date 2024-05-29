Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC cut its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Trading Down 0.9 %

BALL traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.85. 737,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average is $61.59. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ball had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at $688,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BALL has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ball from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

