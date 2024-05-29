Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 40,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,296,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,002,000 after buying an additional 78,947 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 33,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 11,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $3,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $302.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $39.84.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.