Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Trading Down 1.6%

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) shares were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $38.56 and last traded at $38.69. Approximately 7,024,183 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 38,878,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.70.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $302.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

