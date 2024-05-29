Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,847,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,618. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $73.98 and a 12-month high of $100.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 42,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

