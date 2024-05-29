Barclays Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $40.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.41% from the stock’s previous close.

INVH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.18.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.2 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 21.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,035.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $770,726. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth $224,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,015,000 after purchasing an additional 55,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at $227,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invitation Homes

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.