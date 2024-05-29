Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Barloworld Price Performance
Shares of BRRAY stock remained flat at $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Barloworld has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.
About Barloworld
