Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0684 per share on Tuesday, July 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

Shares of BRRAY stock remained flat at $4.65 during trading hours on Wednesday. Barloworld has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company in Southern Africa, Australia, Russia, and Mongolia. The company operates through Equipment Southern Africa, Automotive, Ingrain, Equipment Eurasia, and Other segments. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

