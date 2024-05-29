Barrington Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME)

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRME – Free Report) – Barrington Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for VerifyMe in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.70 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for VerifyMe’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Get VerifyMe alerts:

VerifyMe Trading Down 8.0 %

VRME opened at $1.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. VerifyMe has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe ( NASDAQ:VRME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 million. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 9.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

(Get Free Report)

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerifyMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerifyMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.