Beldex Price Reaches $0.0338 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $217.62 million and $1.03 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0338 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex Coin Profile

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,924,518,574 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,138,574 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

