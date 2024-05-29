Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC) Short Interest Down 92.3% in May

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 92.3% from the April 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ BLAC remained flat at $10.73 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,186. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLAC. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $358,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 335.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 87,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

