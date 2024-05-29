BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.28, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

BLRX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.68. 99,861 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,888. The company has a market cap of $54.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. BioLineRx has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $2.53.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLRX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BioLineRx to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

