Bitcoin Group (OTCMKTS:BTGGF) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.37

Shares of Bitcoin Group SE (OTCMKTS:BTGGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $62.37 and last traded at $62.37, with a volume of 21 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.37.

Bitcoin Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.64.

About Bitcoin Group

Bitcoin Group SE, an investment holding company, engages in the cryptocurrency and blockchain businesses worldwide. The company operates a trading platform for the digital currency bitcoin under the Bitcoin.de. It also provides financial services. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Herford, Germany.

