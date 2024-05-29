BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Short Interest Up 324.5% in May

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 324.5% from the April 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 644,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BIGZ stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 774,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,746. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 60,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $481,224.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,662,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,808,002.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 896,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,400.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGZ. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 116,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Atlas Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC now owns 313,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 88,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 257,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

