BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 135.4% from the April 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Stock Down 0.5 %

MQT stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.19. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $10.67.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

