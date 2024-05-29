Blue Owl Capital Co. (OBDC) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on June 14th

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st.

Blue Owl Capital has a payout ratio of 83.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Blue Owl Capital to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.6%.

Shares of OBDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. 1,230,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,060. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.88. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.26.

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.16 million. Analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.19.

In related news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

