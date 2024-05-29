BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:ZAG)

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF stock traded down C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.32. 149,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,591. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$13.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.50. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$12.67 and a 1-year high of C$13.96.

