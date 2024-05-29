BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF (TSE:ZWHC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ZWHC traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 28.80. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 29.06. BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of 27.09 and a 52 week high of 29.98.

