BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF Stock Performance

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF stock traded down C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.22. 272,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,148. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.20. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a one year low of C$9.27 and a one year high of C$11.09.

