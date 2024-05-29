BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:ZPS)

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF Price Performance

TSE:ZPS traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$11.98. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,151. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.00. BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF has a 52 week low of C$11.67 and a 52 week high of C$12.11.

