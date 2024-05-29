BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Down 91.0% in May

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 91.0% from the April 30th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 14.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 89.2% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 65,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DCF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 23,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,112. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $8.74.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Cuts Dividend

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

