Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Receives $3,876.96 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,876.96.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 target price (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,498.29, for a total transaction of $97,952.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,101.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $19,485,975. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,790.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,617.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,513.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

