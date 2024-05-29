Boston Family Office LLC Acquires 1,016 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Boston Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 100,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $2,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,226,673 shares in the company, valued at $24,876,928.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of STWD traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,601. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.30%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 138.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Further Reading

