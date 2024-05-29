Boston Family Office LLC Buys 871 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GATX. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 3.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GATX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,963.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GATX news, SVP Kevin Hillesland sold 2,200 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total value of $294,426.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,963.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne L. Arvia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $131,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,286,314.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $2,351,104. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GATX Trading Down 1.6 %

GATX stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.97. 171,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,087. GATX Co. has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $141.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.46.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.29. GATX had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

GATX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

