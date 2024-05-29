Boston Family Office LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 6,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Mondelez International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. 2,990,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,598. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.75.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

