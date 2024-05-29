Boston Family Office LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,501 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,002,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12,660.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,053,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,184 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,479,000 after purchasing an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,198,000 after purchasing an additional 561,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,940,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,715. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $84.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

