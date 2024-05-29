Boston Family Office LLC Has $2.07 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Target from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $147.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,980,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,836,109. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $68.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

