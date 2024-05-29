Boston Family Office LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock worth $12,322,179. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.0 %
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.58.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Ralph Lauren Slingshots Higher as Sentiment Improves for Retailer
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Determining Your Risk Tolerance – A Comprehensive Guide
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Decker’s Stock Surges Like Nvidia Through $1,000 on Robust Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.